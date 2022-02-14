FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A coalition of churches plans to bring an always-open prayer room to Electric Works.

“There’s there’s a lot of prayer happening in the city,” said Chris Norman, team leader at Grace Gathering Church. “But there’s not a place for all the churches to lead collaboratively. So this is a real sign of unity that many churches and organizations are going to lead it together, not just one church and one organization.”

The five-year lease for the 1,800 square foot space has already been paid with private donations.

“It’s just been amazing the way people have stepped up and they’re providing in miraculous ways,” Norman added.

Much of the momentum came from Love Fort Wayne, a citywide movement birthed by the annual Global Leadership Summit.

“It’s not just one church,” said Jeri Purdy, executive director of Love Fort Wayne. “It’s many churches coming together; it’s many people coming together. It brings the whole person to the heart of Fort Wayne: our spiritual side is a part of it, as well as our business and our personal life.”

To learn more about the prayer room, visit PrayFortWayne.com.