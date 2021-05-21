23 Allen Co. employees recognized for 25 plus years of employment

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A number of Allen County employees were recognized for their years in the workforce Friday morning.

The Board of Commissioners celebrated 23 employees for their 25, 30 and 40 year anniversaries. The employees received a Service Award certificate and a medal.

“I want to commend you for your loyalty and the drive and the dedication you have to the citizens

of Allen County and the job you do,” said Commissioner Richard Beck. “It’s critical to our

success.”

While working so long for the county, some of the employees credit having something new every day helps keep them going.

“Makes it interesting to be able come into work every day and know that you’re going to have something different to deal with. And the nice thing about it is that even after 27 plus years, I still feel like I learn something new every day,” said Suzanne Lange, assistant director for Allen County CASA Program.

The employees recognized Friday and their years of service were:

Eric Heidenreich, Highway Dept., 25 years

Chad Inman, Highway Dept., 25 years

Suzanne Lange, CASA, 25 years

Penni Moran, Health Dept., 25 years

Jacalyn Myers, ACJC, 25 years

Mark Sharpe, Coliseum, 25 years

Carol Reader, Coliseum, 25 years

Jennifer Gregory, Recorder’s Office, 25 years

Robyn Niedzwiecki, Prosecutor’s Office, 25 years

Ronald McCoy, Purchasing Dept., 25 years

David Lake, County Jail, 25 years

Larry Weber, Surveyor’s Office, 25 years

Costella Gray, Clerk of the Courts Office, 30 years

Douglas Ulmer, Public Defender’s Office, 30 years

Julie Washburn, Public Defender’s Office, 30 years

Jean Kendall, County Extension Office, 30 years

Kimberly Churchward, ACCC, 30 years

Mark Simerman, Coliseum, 30 years

Troy Hershberger, Sheriff’s Office, 30 years

Stephen Snyder, Sheriff’s Office, 30 years

Leisa Elser-Patrick, Assessor’s Office, 40 years

Mary Giant, Clerk of the Courts Office, 40 years

Donald Swanson, Public Defender’s Office, 40 years

The commission said two other groups of employees who have worked for the county 25 or more years will be recognized at similar ceremonies scheduled for June 11 and 18.