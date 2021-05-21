23 Allen Co. employees recognized for 25 plus years of employment

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A number of Allen County employees were recognized for their years in the workforce Friday morning.
The Board of Commissioners celebrated 23 employees for their 25, 30 and 40 year anniversaries. The employees received a Service Award certificate and a medal.
“I want to commend you for your loyalty and the drive and the dedication you have to the citizens
of Allen County and the job you do,” said Commissioner Richard Beck. “It’s critical to our
success.”
While working so long for the county, some of the employees credit having something new every day helps keep them going.
“Makes it interesting to be able come into work every day and know that you’re going to have something different to deal with. And the nice thing about it is that even after 27 plus years, I still feel like I learn something new every day,” said Suzanne Lange, assistant director for Allen County CASA Program.
The employees recognized Friday and their years of service were:
- Eric Heidenreich, Highway Dept., 25 years
- Chad Inman, Highway Dept., 25 years
- Suzanne Lange, CASA, 25 years
- Penni Moran, Health Dept., 25 years
- Jacalyn Myers, ACJC, 25 years
- Mark Sharpe, Coliseum, 25 years
- Carol Reader, Coliseum, 25 years
- Jennifer Gregory, Recorder’s Office, 25 years
- Robyn Niedzwiecki, Prosecutor’s Office, 25 years
- Ronald McCoy, Purchasing Dept., 25 years
- David Lake, County Jail, 25 years
- Larry Weber, Surveyor’s Office, 25 years
- Costella Gray, Clerk of the Courts Office, 30 years
- Douglas Ulmer, Public Defender’s Office, 30 years
- Julie Washburn, Public Defender’s Office, 30 years
- Jean Kendall, County Extension Office, 30 years
- Kimberly Churchward, ACCC, 30 years
- Mark Simerman, Coliseum, 30 years
- Troy Hershberger, Sheriff’s Office, 30 years
- Stephen Snyder, Sheriff’s Office, 30 years
- Leisa Elser-Patrick, Assessor’s Office, 40 years
- Mary Giant, Clerk of the Courts Office, 40 years
- Donald Swanson, Public Defender’s Office, 40 years
The commission said two other groups of employees who have worked for the county 25 or more years will be recognized at similar ceremonies scheduled for June 11 and 18.