FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a tax funding increase from the state, more improvement projects are being planned for Fort Wayne.

According to a release, the city is receiving a local income tax supplemental distribution of $22.588 million from the state, a larger allocation than in the past. With the additional funding, neighborhood infrastructure improvements will total $70 million this year, city officials said.

The announcement Thursday took place at McMillen Park, as funding could go toward improvement projects like new playground equipment.

The city said it will focus on improving parks, community development initiatives, energy and the environment, enhancing quality of life opportunities, strengthening neighborhoods, and overall continuing Fort Wayne’s positive momentum, according to the release.