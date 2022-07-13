FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 21st annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bike tour came through Fort Wayne on Wednesday in honor of over 450 Indiana police officers killed in the line of duty.

The group’s Indiana bike tour, made up of police officers, is now underway. The goal of the tour is to raise awareness for fallen Indiana law enforcement officers and and actively support the survivors they left behind.

Over the course of 13 days, cops will bike nearly 1,000 miles, meeting with survivors of officers along the way. A memorial for each of the 450+ fallen officers will be read along the way.

This year, special recognition will be given to eight Indiana line of duty deaths in 2021.

This event is sponsored by the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Proceeds help provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support.

You can find the Cops Cycling for Survivors website here.