FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In two weeks, the Grand Wayne Convention Center will open its doors to help make any formal event easier for area students. The 21st annual Cinderella Dress Day makes its return to help students.

The event is part educational and part giveaway. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance hosts it. Chair Tonya Hughes and co-chair Jennifer Garrison stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the event. You can learn more in the interview above.

The annual Cinderella Dress Day is on Saturday, March 25 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free to stop by. This is your only chance to take advantage of the event. You can click here to learn more information.