21-year-old dead following apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead Thursday.

At approximately 1:22 p.m., Adams County Sheriff Deputies report assisting Decatur Police Detectives in questioning a person at an address in rural Adams County for an alleged crime.

As the Decatur Police Detectives knocked on the door in an attempt to make contact, they report hearing what they believed to be a single gunshot coming from within the home. The Decatur Police Detectives proceeded to find cover and requested Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and additional law enforcement to the scene.

After a search warrant was obtained, the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team was requested to the scene to make entry into the home.

Upon entry, officers found a man dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was later identified through an investigation by the Adams County Coroner as Todd A. Elzey Jr., 21, of rural Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said that this investigation is still on going.