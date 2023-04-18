FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, 21 University of Saint Francis seniors joined Parkview Health during what event organizers called the “largest signing event we have had.”
Parkview Health representatives joined USF College of Health Sciences leaders joined to celebrate the signing event at the Doermer Family Center for Health Science Education.
“We had a lot of family represented here, which is an important part of the event,” said Erin LaCross, senior vice president of Nursing Professional Development at Parkview Health.
The 21 USF students hail from across Indiana and Ohio and will be starting their careers at various Parkview Health locations in northeast Indiana:
- Hunter Alles (CVICU), Columbia City, Columbia City High School
- Kendyhl Black (ED-Randallia), New Haven, New Haven High School
- Chloe Bowman (ED-Whitley), Fort Wayne, Homestead High School
- Kyndel Buchanan (Inpatient Oncology), Lafayette, William Henry Harrision High School
- Gabrielle Buday (Pediatrics PRMC), Fort Wayne, Bishop Luers High School
- Olivia Byers (ED-Randallia), Fort Wayne, Bishop Dwenger High School
- Aerika Campbell (PHI-CHTC), Bluffton, Abundant Grace Home School
- Miranda Eldridge (ED-Warsaw), Mentone, Columbia City High School
- Lauren Etzler (OB PRMC), Fort Wayne, Snider High School
- Alisha Farner (OB-Noble), Albion, Churubusco High School
- Melissa Hall (First Year Nurse Rotation), Syracuse, Wawasee High School
- Jasmin Hoot (Neurological Unit – PRMC), Fort Wayne, East Noble High School
- Hannah Hopkins (ED-Randallia), Lowell, Lake Central High School
- Brittany Jones (OB-Randallia), Lima, Ohio, Lima Senior High School
- Meleah Kunkel (MedSurg Noble), Churubusco, Central Noble High School
- Natalie Montoya (ED-PRMC), Auburn, DeKalb High School
- Brianna Sartuche (ED-Randallia), Fort Wayne, Heritage High School
- Katie Schier (OR PRMC), Greenwood, Center Grove High School
- Carrie Schmit (6 Medical Randallia), Pennville, Jay County High School
- Meagan Schoeff (Ortho/Trauma Unit – PRMC), Fort Wayne, South Side High School
- Madison Stoy (ED-Randallia), Angola, Hamilton High School