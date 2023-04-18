FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, 21 University of Saint Francis seniors joined Parkview Health during what event organizers called the “largest signing event we have had.”

Parkview Health representatives joined USF College of Health Sciences leaders joined to celebrate the signing event at the Doermer Family Center for Health Science Education.

“We had a lot of family represented here, which is an important part of the event,” said Erin LaCross, senior vice president of Nursing Professional Development at Parkview Health.

The 21 USF students hail from across Indiana and Ohio and will be starting their careers at various Parkview Health locations in northeast Indiana: