20th anniversary of Northern Gospel Singing Convention honors founder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They sing in churches, at campgrounds, festivals, fairs and special events, that’s of course, the Northmen and Cathy gospel group.

The Northmen and Cathy are from Fort Wayne. They’re an established Christian music group that have been around for over two decades.

The Northmen and Cathy are hosts to the annual Northern Gospel Singing Convention in Marion, Indiana.

The convention runs for 3 days, and features gospel singers from various denominations.

The convention is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and honoring its founder, Alan Godsey. Alan passed away in October of 2018.

His wife, Cathy of the Northmen and Cathy, was unsure if the convention would happen this year, but everyone rallied around her to make it happen.

Northern Gospel Singing Convention is August 1-3rd at the Sunnycrest Baptist Family Life Center, 2172 W Chapel Pike, Marion, Indiana, 469582.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

