AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A $20,000 lottery ticket was sold in Auburn for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, Hoosier Lottery announced, the same night the $1.35 billion jackpot was won in Maine.

A Kroger in Auburn was one of two places where $20,000 winning tickets were sold in Indiana. The other lucky Hoosier bought a winning ticket at the Fastbreak Convenience Store in Princeton.

Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions tickets should be checked carefully as two entries matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2 in Friday night’s drawing.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 13 are: 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega Ball of 14.

Hoosier Lottery said winners should make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim the prize.

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $20 million for Tuesday.