$20k grant donated to assistance program for pregnant and parenting teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Lutheran Social Services of Indiana announced it has received a $20,000 grant from The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.

The grant will enhance the health and wellness of teen parents and children who participate in the agency’s Education Creates Hope and Opportunity (ECHO) program, the organization said.

ECHO provides one-on-one, home- and school-based case-management services to pregnant and parenting teens. The program is designed to assist teens in completing their high school education in hopes of breaking the cycle of teen pregnancy.

“The program has helped so much with keeping me on track. My ECHO Case Manager is awesome and I can tell she genuinely cares,” said one ECHO client. “I like the program a lot and think LSSI should keep this going, cause some people don’t have anybody.”

The ECHO program is closely aligned with Lutheran Social Services’ mission to improve overall health and wellbeing in the Fort Wayne community, the press release said.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the organization reports that 100% of eligible ECHO participants graduated from high school, 99% demonstrated an increase in knowledge of parenting skills and 93% of the children were born at or above the national birth weight.

To learn more about ECHO and Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, please visit the Lutheran Social Services website.