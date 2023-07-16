FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, the 2023 Pride Fest is making its return to Headwaters Park. And there are some minor changes to be aware of before heading out.

The annual Pride March will now take place on Saturday, instead of before the festival. Fort Wayne Pride director Nikki Fultz stopped by WANE 15 to share more about this year’s festival. You can see that in the interview above.

Fort Wayne Pride Fest is on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22 at Headwaters Park. Admission is $5 per day. Those 12 and under are free, but keep in mind after 8 p.m. children 5 and under are not permitted. The Pride March is on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. You can click here to learn more.