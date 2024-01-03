FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At the end of each year, law enforcement officials look back and assess the crime stats for the year.

The recorded crime stats in Fort Wayne through November can be found here.

While that list will soon be updated to reflect the entire year, WANE 15 spoke with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s lead homicide detectives about the totals they saw in 2023 on Wednesday.

Going into December, the number of homicides was at 21, but then there were an additional 6 in the final month to take the total to 27.

While there was a late jump, Sergeants Matthew Wilson and David Wilkins said that homicides are declining in the city.

The numbers back that up:

Fort Wayne Police Department 2023 Homicides 27 Avg. homicides over previous 5 years 32 2023 Cleared Homicides (arrests made) 93% Avg. cleared homicides over previous 5 years 87%

Both Wilson and Wilkins credited the team around them for their success in clearing homicides. That includes the 10 detectives they oversee, other units in the FWPD, witnesses in the community coming forward, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wilson said that their clearance rate wouldn’t have as big of an impact in keeping people from causing more harm to others if the prosecutor’s office didn’t also have a high conviction rate.

“Without the team in place and every other piece of that puzzle of the community, the administration, we wouldn’t be where we’re at,” Wilson said.

Wilkins also gave credit to those around them. He said the detective they work with are looking at unsolved cases at all hours of the day trying to bring justice.

“If we just arrested people, it does us no good. We actually need the prosecution to get people off the streets. It’s the different units that assist us on these on every investigation for the most part, and then the prosecutor’s office,” Wilkins explained.

Some of the 2023 homicides included teenagers. While it wasn’t an abnormal amount compared to other years, Wilson told WANE 15 that youth violent crimes, just like any crime, are troubling.

Depending on the scenario, crimes committed by young people can also become harder to solve.

But they set the bar very high for themselves and hope to have a 100% clearance rate in 2024.

“We might not be able to prevent a murder from happening, but when we get that case, rest assured that we’re most likely — statistically speaking — going to solve it and bring the amount of justice that we can bring to that family,” Wilson said.

He added that they hope that their high rate of making arrests makes people think twice before committing violent crimes and continues a downward trend of homicides.

Either way, the team will keep working. Each detective is always assigned to several cases that are considered to have gone cold, meaning they haven’t been solved within three years.

FWPD detectives solved five cold cases in 2023. They average four to six per year.

Wilson wants people to know those cases are always being looked at.

“Just because a case has gone cold doesn’t mean that they’re forgotten,” he explained. “I want to bring that to the families that do have homicide victims that are unsolved at this point, that we still look at them every day, and I would encourage anyone to call in if they have information [on a case].”