FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will be performing on May 4 at the Embassy Theatre during its annual Marquee Gala fundraising event.

He won the award for his performance as ‘Jamie’ in Stephen Sondheim’s Company. He is currently playing ‘Seymour Krelborn’ in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre in New York City.

He has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, at symphonies across the United States and headlines a solo show throughout New York City.

The fundraiser brings Broadway stars to the Summit City for an evening of music and camaraderie.

The theatre relies on memberships along with patron and donor support to be able to operate since it’s a non-profit organization. The attendees of the fundraiser get to enjoy the performances from the Broadway talent.

This year, attendees will have two new ways to support the theatre. One is through the Fund a Need, where they can donate to the Embassy’s SCORE! education musical theater scholarship program and they can contribute to the Wine Pull, where attendees can donate $25 and can take home a bottle of wine after the event.

As part of this year’s Marquee Gala, the theatre will be offering the “Matt Doyle Experience” the day before the fundraiser. 30 hand chosen students from northeast Indiana will have the chance to meet Doyle and learn from him.