Dozens of fireworks displays are planned around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio to celebrate Independence Day.

Albion

July 2

8-11 p.m.

Central Noble High School

Angola

July 4

@ dark

Commons Park

Auburn

N/A

Bluffton

July 4

10-10:30 p.m.

Bluffton Middle School

Columbia City

July 3

Dusk

Morsches Park

Decatur

July 4

Dusk

Riverside Park

Defiance

July 1

Dusk

Kingsbury Park

Delphos

July 4

10 p.m.

Delphos Stadium Park

Dunkirk

July 2

Dusk

Dunkirk City Park

Fairmount

July 3

Dusk

Playacres Park

Fort Wayne

July 4

10 p.m.

Indiana Michigan Power Downtown

Garrett

July 4

10 p.m.

Garrett High School Baseball Diamond

Gas City

July 4

Dusk

Eugene “Beaner” Linn Memorial Park aka Gas City Park

Hamilton

July 2

Dusk

Double H Farms

Huntington

July 1

Dusk

Huntington University

Kendallville

July 2

9:00 p.m.

Big Long Lake

Lake James

July 2

9:45 p.m.

Lake James

Lake Wawasee

July 2

Dusk

Lake Wawasee

Leo-Cedarville

June 25

Dusk

Riverside Gardens

Marion

TBA

Markle

July 4

Dusk

Markle Fish and Game Club

Nappanee

July 4

10:15 p.m.

Stauffer Park

North Manchester

July 2

10 p.m.

Manchester High School

Rain Day will be July 3

North Webster

July 2

10 p.m.

Winona Lake

Portland

July 4

Dusk

Jay County Fairgrounds

Roann

July 2

Dusk

Pulling Track

Roanoke

July 4

Dusk

Roanoke Park

Rome City

July 2

Dusk

Sylvan Lake

Syracuse

July 4

Dusk

Syracuse Lake

Topeka

July 4

10 p.m.

East Park

Van Wert

July 4

10 p.m.

Van Wert High School

Wabash

July 4

Dusk

Field of Dreams

Warren

July 3

Dusk

Tower Park

Waynedale

N/A

Winona Lake

July 2

Dusk

Winona Lake

Wolcottville

Date: TBA

Dusk

Taylor Park

Did we miss a fireworks celebration? Let us know HERE.