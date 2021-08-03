2021 Summit City Vocal Classic canceled at the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2021 Summit City Vocal Classic to be held at the Embassy Theatre this Saturday has been canceled, the theater announced. This event was co-presented by the Embassy Theatre and Summit City Music Theatre.

“While there remains great interest in the Vocal Classic, several community arts experiences and events overlapped with it this year and have affected enrollment. Also, families are focused on school, which starts next week in most districts. The Embassy and Summit City Music Theatre have secured a date on the Embassy calendar in 2022 to present this spectacular competition at a better time,” the Embassy said.

The Embassy partnered with Summit City Music Theatre during the pandemic to host the event in August 2020, offering a rare opportunity to vocalists during a time when most competitions had been canceled.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase, the theater said. Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded. Any refund request could take up to a month to process. If you purchased tickets with cash or gift card, call the Embassy at 260-424-5665. The Embassy said it cannot refund tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

The Embassy said staff is available to answer questions and apologizes for the inconvenience this may have caused. Feel free to visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665. Current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about the Vocal Classic or Summit City Music Theatre, visit www.summitcitymt.com or contact Mindy Cox, Co-Founder/Music Director at 260-403-4121 or mindycoxvoice@yahoo.com.