2021 Soctoberfest ‘kicks’ off Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Sport Club’s Soctoberfest is returning for its 16th year on Friday.

The event will begin Friday with an adult 6v6 tournament at 6 p.m. The event will continue Oct. 16 and 17 at the Fort Wayne Sport Club, located at 3102 Ardmore Ave.

The club said teams need to register early for the event in order to set a bracket. The adult 6v6 entry fee is $60 per team with at least three 20 minute games guaranteed. Registration can be done at 1927FWSC.com. There is a limit to how many teams can be accepted due to field availability.

“The adult 6v6 tournament will use a small-sided pitch with small-sided goals. Six players are allowed on the pitch but games will be played with no goalies. There will be no offside nor slide tackling. The first rounds will be round-robin format with the winning teams moving on to the final rounds,” the club said.

On Oct. 16 and 17, the tournament continues with men’s Over-30, Over-40, Over-50 and Over-60 Veterans’ Games beginning at 1 p.m. It will feature the Sport Club taking on visiting teams around the region, the club said. A Women’s 8v8 division has also been added for this year’s event.

Winning teams will receive prizes in both the Competitive and Recreational divisions.

During the tournament, German-themed food and beer will be available inside the Clubhouse.

Visit www.fortwaynesportclub.com for more information.