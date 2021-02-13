2021 Polar Plunge results are in!

FORT WAYNE (Ind.) WANE – A total of $45,000 was raised in this year’s annual Polar Plunge that took place on Saturday.

Returning to Metea County Park, 172 plungers came to take an icy dip for ‘Freezin’ For A Reason.’ Plungers participated in a series of activities and came dressed for the occasion.

All proceeds went towards supporting Special Olympics athletes across the state. This supports them by contributing towards local training and competing at the state level in a number of Olympic-type sports.

The event was held between 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

