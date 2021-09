FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kuehnert Dairy Farm has unveiled its 2021 corn maze design which pays tribute to the family’s patriarch, Alan Kuehnert.

“We are excited to share our family farm with all of you as we celebrate our 9th season of the Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival and 124 years of family farming,” the Facebook post said.

The season begins on Sept. 17 and runs every weekend through Oct. 31.

For more information on the farm and fall festival, visit the farm’s website.