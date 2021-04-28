2021 iNaturalist City Nature Challenge to take place Saturday at Solomon Farm Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resource (DNR) and the Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District are holding the 2021 iNaturalist City Nature Challenge at Solomon Farm Park in Fort Wayne on May 1 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

iNaturalist is an online network that can help users identify wildlife and signs of various species, the DNR said. It can be accessed through a mobile app or at iNaturalist.org. Using iNaturalist can help users learn about Indiana’s wildlife and share observations and questions with DNR’s urban biologists.

“iNaturalist is a fantastic tool to help people become empowered and engaged with wildlife,” said Jessica Merkling, DNR’s north region urban biologist. “Using iNaturalist can help people see that wildlife and their habitats are everywhere.”

Merkling and employees from the Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District office will be stationed along the Salomon Farm Trail to help users learn iNaturalist, identify wildlife photographed using the app and answer wildlife questions, the DNR said.

“At the event, I can help people learn more about the wildlife around them or how to create backyard habitat, even on a small scale, that benefits Indiana’s native wildlife including birds, pollinators, small mammals, and reptiles and amphibians,” Merkling said.

To learn more about the Salomon Farms event, visit bit.ly/3nbkciu.

To learn more about the Fort Wayne City Nature Challenge, organized by the Little River Wetlands Project, visit inaturalist.org/projects/fort-wayne-area