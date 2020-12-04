2021 Fort Wayne Boat Show and Sale canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boat enthusiasts won’t be able to climb aboard 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Fort Wayne Boat Show and Sale to be canceled.

The show’s host says the decision was made after a “thorough analysis of the local market” and was guided by the Allen County Board of Health.

Typically the Boat Show held at Memorial Coliseum in early spring brings together more than five dozen exhibitors with specials on boats, personal watercraft, accessories and more.

Organizers say they plan to host the show again in February of 2022.