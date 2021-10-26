2021 closing schedule for Fort Wayne Park golf courses released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has released the schedule for the remainder of 2021 for the three city golf courses.

Final day:

Shoaff Park Golf Course will close for the season at the end of the day on Oct. 31.

Foster and McMillen Park Golf Courses will be open through Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.

The department said additional golf days at Foster and McMillen Parks will be dependent on weather. Updates will be released for both courses at FortWayneParks.org and at Facebook.com/fortwayneparksgolf.

