2021 a record year at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is celebrating and reflecting on its accomplishments in 2021. The city agency released data it compiled from the year on Wednesday.

FWACC continued to expand its support program to improve the quality of life for citizens and pets in the Fort Wayne community. In January, a split between the volunteer and foster coordinator position occurred, creating two different positions. This allowed the foster coordinator along with the foster team to focus only on the foster program and grow it.

The foster program expanded by 125 additional foster homes and saved 1,547 animals; the previous record was 1,200 in 2020. The shelter was able to save 180 neonatal kittens because of the community.

The increase in the foster program led to an increase in adoptions. The adoption program had a record breaking 3,115 pets able to find their forever homes.

In an effort to build a better community, the shelter has expanded their educational programs for children. Instead of two weeks of summer camp, six weeks is now offered. In addition, one-day fall, winter, and spring break camps have been created.

Animal Care and Control 2021 Statistics:

10,686 animals (1,042 are wildlife) came to the shelter. That’s 27 animals a day.

1,908 animals returned to their owners.

1,589 animals were surrendered to the shelter by their owners.

1,047 animals transferred to rescues/other shelters

918 Community Cats returned to colonies

3,115 animals adopted

1,551 animals sent to foster homes

200 active foster families

11,377 volunteer hours

291 active volunteers

2,472 animals euthanized at owner’s request and for medical or behavioral reasons

$10,000 grant from The Kitten Lady – Orphan Kitten Club to support the foster program

$1,500 individual kitten grant from Orphan Kitten Club to save Cece, a kitten who needed surgery on both of her eyes

$25,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society to cover the cost of additional life-saving staff and supplies for the foster program.

Community Outreach Data and Highlights from 2021: