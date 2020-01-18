2020 Film Series at the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our local NAACP chapter and the Embassy Theatre are teaming up for a series of films that encourages civic involvement. The series features six different films.

The series has community partners to encourage people to vote this election year. Those partners include Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter; the Allen County NAACP; and the Fort Wayne Chapter of the League of Women Voters.

The organizations will be present during screenings to education the community about the power of voting, and will help attendees register to vote.

The films are free and open to the public.

The schedule of films are:

Monday, January 20 , 2020, 5 p.m. Selma

Sunday, February 16, 2020, 2 p.m. Malcolm X

Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2 p.m. 9 to 5

Sunday, May 10, 2020, 2 p.m. Mary Poppins

Sunday, June 7, 2020, 2 p.m. Milk

Sunday, August 16, 2020, 2 p.m. Suffragette

