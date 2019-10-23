2020 City of Fort Wayne budget passes, totaling nearly $180M

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry discusses his proposed 2020 city budget during a press conference at Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne City Council passed the 2020 budget Tuesday night, totaling nearly $180 million dollars.

The passage of the budget came around 8:30 p.m. October 22 and was met with supportive words from Mayor Tom Henry.

“Tonight’s passage of the City of Fort Wayne budget for 2020 is an example of our community working together to help ensure we continue to support the essential services that city government provides to the public. In a bipartisan manner, we partnered to approve a budget that’s reflective of a city that’s positioned for current and future success.”

The original budget introduced by Mayor Henry on September 19 called for $33 million for neighborhood infrastructure projects and $8 million for sidewalks and alleys. The budget also called for $3 million for the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department for maintenance projects.

City Council cut slightly more than $950,000 over the course of the past month, citing a 4.5% increase from 2019’s approved budget to Mayor Henry’s proposed 2020 budget.