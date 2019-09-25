2020 city budget introduced; includes more than $32 million for infrastructure

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry discusses his proposed 2020 city budget during a press conference at Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2020 city budget was introduced to City Council Tuesday evening including more than $32 million of spending on infrastructure improvements.

Mayor Tom Henry officially put forth the budget proposal which was seen by the council on Tuesday, September 24. It would allot $25.3 million to neighborhood infrastructure projects including bridges, $8 million toward sidewalks and alleyways, and $3 million to city parks maintenance.

The budget would allow up to 15 new police recruits and 20 fire recruits, four new police K-9 units, two fire engines, and one ladder truck.

A cost of living increase of three percent would keep in line with 2019. City council has already approved a three percent increase for police and fire contracts for 2020.

The budget will see discussion and a vote for passage on Tuesday, October 22.