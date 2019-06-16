2019 Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival

Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest returns Friday, June 21st. It’s a fun-filled event that features live music and benefits a local charity.

The music festival supports the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, as one of their largest fundraisers.

Last year, the weather was a bit of a challenge, but the festival raised $5,300 for the nonprofit.

This year, the event is on June 21st and 22nd. The festival is free, and completely volunteer driven, so that’s where organizers are asking for your help.

Donations are accepted through PayPal, and volunteers are still needed.

For more information, plus to see the musical act lineup, click here.