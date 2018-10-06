2018 One Night Without a Home Video

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is working to raise awareness for homelessness and hunger through a special event. It's called One Night Without a Home.

Those participating sleep outside for one night to get a small idea how those without a home live. It's all part of a way the Rescue Mission helps those in need.

One Night Without a Home is on Friday, October 19. You can still participate in the event.

You can learn more by heading to TheRescueMission.net.