2018 One Night Without a Home
The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is working to raise awareness for homelessness and hunger through a special event. It's called One Night Without a Home.
Those participating sleep outside for one night to get a small idea how those without a home live. It's all part of a way the Rescue Mission helps those in need.
One Night Without a Home is on Friday, October 19. You can still participate in the event.
You can learn more by heading to TheRescueMission.net.
