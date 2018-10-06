Local News

2018 One Night Without a Home

By:

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 10:38 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 10:38 AM EDT

2018 One Night Without a Home

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is working to raise awareness for homelessness and hunger through a special event.  It's called One Night Without a Home.

Those participating sleep outside for one night to get a small idea how those without a home live.  It's all part of a way the Rescue Mission helps those in need.

One Night Without a Home is on Friday, October 19.   You can still participate in the event.

You can learn more by heading to TheRescueMission.net.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local