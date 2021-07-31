20,000 rubber ducks dropped in St. Marys River for annual SCAN fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 20-thousand rubber ducks took a swim in the St. Marys on Saturday.

It was for the annual Weigand Construction Duck Race benefiting Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN).

This was the 33rd year for the event this year happening at Promenade Park. Each year, people buy ducks for $5 each to support SCAN This year 20-thousand went in the river. The goal is to raise $225,000. The money benefits children and families in a time when they need the most support.

“It really benefits SCAN in a number of ways it provides funding for our services, which is incredible because we can’t do our work without it,” said Whitney Craig, Marketing and Communications Director, SCAN. “But it also shows exactly how many of our community members identify with and invest in our work.”

SCAN serves 35 counties and impacts more than 17,000 people each year through their services.