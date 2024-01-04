FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s something that you might take for granted now, but dealing with unwanted static or “snow” used to be a reality when your TV wasn’t pulling a strong enough signal from the station it was tuned into.

A TV still running on analog

For WANE 15 (then more commonly referred to as WANE-TV) that changed in early January 2004 when the station purchased and started using a new transmitter capable of broadcasting a digital television (DTV) signal.

“Thanks to this two-million dollar digital transmitter…you can now see WANE-TV programming in full digital quality, not on the usual channel 15, but on channel 31,” said then WANE 15 anchor David Scott.

In 2004, Scott interviewed Mark Johnson, then WANE 15’s Chief Engineer, about what the change meant for the picture quality for viewers.

WANE 15’s digital transmitter that was new in 2004

“There will be no fuzz or static, it will be crystal clear,” Johnson said.

At the time when stations were switching from analog signals to DTV, consumers had hard decisions to make about how to adapt to the new technology.

By June 12, 2009 stations were required to switch from analog broadcasts to DTV, and older analog TVs either needed to be replaced or have a converter box plugged into them to receive the new digital signals.

Now consumers don’t even need to think about whether their TV is compatible because digital tuners are built in.

And with online content and streaming increasing in popularity, it doesn’t seem likely that viewers will ever have to worry about analog vs digital ever again.