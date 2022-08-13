FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shop ’til you drop Saturday on the sidewalks of downtown Fort Wayne while supporting local creatives and entrepreneurs.

The third annual Sidewalk Sale has teamed up with about 20 local businesses, shops and restaurants offering discounted specials, with featured items to shop for on the sidewalks outside each location.

Shoppers can stay entertained throughout the day with interactive games, princess appearances, the Flow Down Hula Hoopers, and local bands performing live music.

“Shop to win” by scanning the QR code at participating spots to enter for a chance to win a package valued at over $400 with downtown businesses.

Bring your receipt from any purchase at the event to PNC Plaza, where you can play a game of Plinko. Drop a chip on the board and everybody wins, with coupons to places like Coney Island, Burger Bar and more local favorites.

Hops Harvester Fort Wayne is offering free wagon rides throughout downtown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., strategically connecting shoppers and diners from one participating location to the next. A CTN bus is also running throughout the event.

Check out what the sidewalks downtown have to offer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the website for details and a list of participating shops and restaurants.