2-year-old, parents injured in serious crash on I-80 in LaGrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Illinois family of three traveling to Pennsylvania were injured in a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police (ISP) Indiana Toll Road Post responded to a serious two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of I-80 near the 118.3mm, about four miles west of Howe.

Trooper Tyler Vermillion’s preliminary investigation reports that Jon Marcus McGlory, 37, of Minneapolis, MN was driving a green Ford Expedition westbound on I-80 near the 118.3mm. He lost control of his vehicle after falling asleep and swerving to miss an orange construction barrel, ISP said. The SUV left the roadway to the south, crossing through the grass median, entering the eastbound lanes of I-80, and crashed into a white Volkswagen passenger car driven by Daniell John Sabater, 48, of Des Plaines, Illinois.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

ISP said both vehicles sustained heavy damage and rolled over several times after impact.

The three occupants in the Volkswagen, Sabater, his wife, and their two-year-old son, all sustained injuries during the crash, ISP said.

The mother and son were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. ISP said the toddler’s injuries were serious, but the mother’s injuries were minor. Sabater was transported by ambulance to a LaGrange hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were properly restrained, and the vehicles airbags deployed successfully, factors which likely prevented much more serious injury.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

McGlory sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash, ISP said. He cooperated with troopers at the scene as an investigation for suspected alcohol impairment was initiated. Trooper’s report that McGlory had a preliminary breath alcohol concentration of (.117).

ISP said McGlory was initially transported to the hospital in LaGrange for a medical evaluation, and then he also voluntarily submitted to a blood draw for chemical testing protocol.

He was released from the hospital and then transported to the LaGrange County jail where he was booked into custody on several preliminary charges related to Operating While Intoxicated. ISP said final charges will be determined by the LaGrange County Prosecutor upon review of the investigation.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Trooper Vermillion was assisted at the scene by Trooper Tim McCormick, Howe Fire/Rescue personnel, LaGrange EMS personnel, Parkview Samaritan flight crew, and Grates Wrecker Service.