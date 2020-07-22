2-year-old hurt, semi totaled in rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A two-year-old girl was injured in a rollover crash that left a semi totaled Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a crash scene at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When deputy officers arrived, they discovered a semi-trailer upside down in a ditch on the south side of US 6.

Deputies discovered that the driver – Andrew Marlow, 31, of North Carolina – lost control of the semi near the 5900 block of US 6. This caused the semi to roll and land upside down into the ditch.

Marlow suffered a leg injury from the crash. A passenger – a two-year-old girl from Fremont – suffered head injuries.

Current conditions are unknown.

The two other passengers in the semi were uninjured in the crash.