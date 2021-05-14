2 women riding bikes over 750 miles to Washington DC to raise money for Fort Wayne Trails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two northeast Indiana woman are riding their bicycles from Fort Wayne to Washington D.C. to raise money for Fort Wayne trails.

Kathi Weiss and Cathie Rowand left from Krieger Park in New Haven Friday morning. Together, they will ride more than 750 miles, averaging about 50 miles a day.

The pair have spent the last two years preparing for the trip by biking every inch of Fort Wayne’s trails. So far, they have raised more than $2,300. They are hoping that their adventure will encourage others to enjoy the trails.

“We are doing great in Fort Wayne with trails but there are a lot of neighborhoods where maybe half a mile of trail would help people get there safely. So, we are doing what we can to help out,” Rowand said.

Follow along on the Facebook page, Kathies’ Big Adventure.