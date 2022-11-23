FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wilda Timmerman, 104, and Vivian Purvis, 103, along with Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated their lives with a party and cake Wednesday.

Despite their age, both Timmerman and Purvis stay active, and Purvis holds the honor of being the oldest participant in Fort4Fitness as a member of the Silver Fox Club.

“I think all that matters is to keep moving,” Purvis said. “Whatever you like to do, just keep going.”

Timmerman stays busy as well by playing bingo and cards, as well as socializing with friends.

Amazia King, director of wellness for Lutheran Life Villages, said Timmerman also goes to the gym every day and rides a bike for at least a mile.