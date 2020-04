A crashed into the side of a building Wednesday afternoon, leaving two with minor injuries.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police say two people suffered minor injuries after a vehicle left the road and crashed into a nearby building.

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Tennessee Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s not known what led the vehicle to leave the road. Authorities at the scene said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.