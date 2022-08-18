FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has received two bids for its the new bulk collection contract.

GFL Environmental, the city’s residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. Details of the bids were not released.

Currently, city crews collect bulk items like large furniture or appliances.

As of July 1, the city no longer is required to award contracts to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder.

Now, the city administration along with City Council, the Board of Public Works, and the Solid Waste Advisory Board will evaluate the responses. From there, a contract for bulk collection will be negotiated.

Once a contract is agreed upon, it would be submitted to the Board of Public Works then City Council for review and approval.

Residents in need of bulk collection like heavy furniture and non-freon appliances or wrapped mattresses and box springs should set them out at the curb on collection day. It is not necessary to call 311 to request a pickup. Materials will be collected within 48 hours.