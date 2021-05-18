2 veteran helicopter pilots to fly at Vietnam Wall replica dedication

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two veteran pilots will be flying helicopters for the dedication of a war memorial later this month.

Tom Agness flew helicopters in the Vietnam War and John Walker was a helicopter pilot after the war with the Marines. The pair will be flying in Huey 369 and 803 helicopters for dedication of the Vietnam Wall replica on O’Day Road.

Agness retired in 1989 after 21 years in the Army. He’s been flying with the organization “American Huey 369” for about 12 years.

Agness says the new Vietnam Wall replica means a lot to him and many others like him.

“I will go to panel four west and see the names of the guys that I flew with on the wall. That’s when it really hits home is flying over the wall. I realize how much I enjoy what I’m doing, but I also realize they can’t enjoy anything anymore. So it’s very meaningful to me and any other veteran,” Agness said. “Most of us have names on that wall that are very real people. People we loved and worked with and it’s very meaningful.”

Walker, president and co-founder of American Huey 369, said there will be one aircraft on display for the public to go into. In addition, there will be another aircraft that will fly anyone who is a member of American Huey 369. To become a member, click here.

Ground broke on the Vietnam Wall replica on Veterans Day 2020. The dedication ceremony is set for May 29.