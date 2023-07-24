LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two trucks collided Friday when one veered onto the wrong side of the road in LaGrange County, sending both drivers to the hospital.

LaGrange County officers determined that around 10:15 a.m., a 2015 Ram 3500 was southbound on County Road 200 West, and a 2021 Ram 1500 was traveling north.

As both trucks were driving toward a hillcrest, the 2015 Ram went left of center for an unknown reason, police said, hitting the other truck head-on.

The driver of the 2015 Ram was trapped and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for leg pain, the release said. The other driver was taken in an ambulance to another hospital. No other information on their conditions was provided.