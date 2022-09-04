FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semitrailer rolled over on the exit ramp of a highway Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, trapping two passengers inside, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District.
The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi rollover on the ramp leading from I-469 to I-69 southbound.
Fire crews said one person was pinned, and another was trapped inside the rig. Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The semi was hauling a full load of laundry detergent and fabric softener, the fire district said on Facebook.
This is the third semi rollover crash on I-69 reported over the weekend, with the first two closing lanes of traffic for hours at a time.