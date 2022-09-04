FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semitrailer rolled over on the exit ramp of a highway Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, trapping two passengers inside, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District.

The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi rollover on the ramp leading from I-469 to I-69 southbound.

Fire crews said one person was pinned, and another was trapped inside the rig. Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

(Credit to Southwest Fire District)

The semi was hauling a full load of laundry detergent and fabric softener, the fire district said on Facebook.

This is the third semi rollover crash on I-69 reported over the weekend, with the first two closing lanes of traffic for hours at a time.