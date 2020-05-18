2 Topeka volunteer firefighters hurt while battling blaze at Wolcottville restaurant

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Topeka volunteer firefighters were hurt while battling a fire at a Wolcottville restaurant Saturday night.

It was around 7:30 p.m. when a fire broke out at Beauty and the Bull Bar and Grill at 5935 South 075 West, northwest of Wolcottville near Hackenburg and Messick lakes.

Firefighters battled a fire at Beauty and the Bull Bar and Grill in Wolcottville on Saturday, May 16, 2020. (Topeka Volunteer Fire Department)

According to a Facebook post by the Topeka Volunteer Fire Department, two firefighters were conducting “interior operations” in the attic of the restaurant when fire flashed and cut off the firefighter’s escape route. The firefighters called for help and crews were able to pull the ceiling and remove them, the Facebook post said.

One of the firefighters was hospitalized in Indianapolis. Stewart Bender, the Topeka Fire Department fire chief, told KPC News that Bender said the second firefighter suffered dehydration from his exposure to intense heat but has since recovered.

The firefighters were not identified.

“Please keep all in thoughts and prayers,” the Facebook post said.

Bender told KPC News that the restaurant building had been experiencing electrical issues and an electrician had been called in before the fire started.