2 teens hurt in crash on Aboite Road in SW Allen Co.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two teens are injured following a crash that closed part of Aboite Road Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., crews were sent to the 9000 block of Aboite Road on reports of a crash.

Crews said that a car went off the road and hit a tree. Two teenagers were inside the car at the time.

One of the teenagers had to extricated and is in critical condition. Police said the other is in serious condition.

Aboite Road is closed near Ernst Road.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.