2 teens escape house fire, 2 pets rescued

Two teens are safe after they escaped a fire at a home in northeast Fort Wayne.

Fire crews responded to 3525 Delray Drive around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, that’s near Reed and Trier roads.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home’s garage.

Crews had the fire under control in about 18 minutes.

Fire officials said two teens inside the house were able to safely evacuate before crews arrived.

Two pets were also rescued.

Nobody reported injuries, but the home sustained moderate fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause is under investigation.