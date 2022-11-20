HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more.

An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.

The coroner identified the two boys who died as 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland, both from Anderson.

The release said both victims died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries. The coroner has ruled their deaths as accidental.

Braydan’s cousin, 17-year-old Ethan Noland, was a third passenger in the car. Ethan and Vincent were airlifted to hospitals in Fort Wayne, and their condition is still unknown, according to the press release.

The driver of the semi pulling the grain trailer, 58-year-old James Huff from Demotte, was reportedly uninjured in the crash.