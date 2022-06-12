FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the details of a shooting that left two victims with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning.

Just after 5:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Oliver Street, where there were reports of people fighting. Multiple shell casings were found in the street.

Police pursued a car that had been reported leaving the scene. One of the suspects inside then tried to flee on foot, but both were eventually taken into custody.

Police said they found one victim on scene with multiple gun shot wounds, and medics took him to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said a second victim had already walked into the hospital with gun shot wounds, also in life-threatening condition. Since the incident, one of the victims is now in non-life threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing.