The two 150,000 square foot buildings were constructed by Hagerman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Building ready-to-occupy shell buildings is a healthy economic sign anywhere, and in Allen County, the trend toward offering empty-but-finished barn-type buildings has taken off in the last four years, according to officials at the Allen County Redevelopment Commission.

On Tuesday, the commission approved financing agreements between Silverado Hagerman LLC who constructed two such buildings off Lafayette Center Road on Hitzfield Court, south of General Motors on the southwest side of the corner.

Originally proposed as a 750,000 square foot building in September 2021, the project turned into two buildings of 150,000 square feet that can be expanded to 225,000 square feet.

The $13 million building has been finished since September and is on the market. Elissa McGauley, the commission’s director of redevelopment, told board members a prospective buyer was at the site, called Stonebridge, Tuesday morning.

“Obviously, we’re getting greater interest from customers,” McGauley said.

Typically, the county and city help the developer with carrying costs, said Richard Beck, the commission’s newly-re-elected president,

“We approved the matrix, which is an incentive thing several years ago,” Beck said. “And the reason we have that is to induce companies to come to Allen County. So the more prepared they can just come into the county and be ready to start up their business, the better off you are as opposed to having a bare piece of ground where they have to start from scratch. If you have a building in place, the land is taken care of, the building is taken care of, that’s a huge advantage to other areas who may not have that.”

The Allen County Board of Commissioners, Allen County Council, Allen County Redevelopment Commission, and Silverado Hagerman Properties were all involved in the project, according to the county’s website.

According to the website, the commission entered into an agreement in 2018 with OMD Holdings/Silverado Properties after the company purchased more than 148 acres of land south of the county’s Stonebridge Business Park and had it rezoned to General Industrial and Agricultural.

Information on two shell buildings constructed by SIlverado Hagerman LLC

“Twenty-six acres were sold to Auto Truck Group for the construction of a 72,865 square foot facility that was completed in 2019. Silverado Properties envisioned the remaining acreage for additional industrial development and approached the county in March 2020 with its plan for shell building development,” the website says.

The buildings were constructed by The Hagerman Group, a fourth-generation, family-owned construction company with offices in Fort Wayne, Fishers and Louisville, Kentucky.

The Allen County Commissioners provides reimbursement on the interest portion of carrying costs on the shell buildings for up to two years, the website said.

Beck said the the county has other buildings that are ready to go. He also said the city has two by the airport, and there’s one in New Haven.

“Financing can be any number of things,” Beck said. “Typically, it’s a bank finance and what the county’s incentive is, we help cover their carrying costs for a specified period of time. In this particular case, we’re covering about two years of interest on their loan. It starts the day the building is basically finished and then when they lease it out, it ends at that point in time. So there’s an inducement for them to get this leased as quickly as they can. An empty building isn’t anybody’s advantage, so they get those leased out as quickly as they can.”

The buildings are constructed “as generic as they can, and then it’s really driven by the zoning where the building’s sitting as to what really is going to end up being there,” Beck said. Size can be anywhere from 50,000 square feet on up.