2 semis overturn near U.S. 30/33 interchange

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two semi tractor-trailers tipped over in the area of U.S. 30 and U.S. 33 in Fort Wayne, moments apart Thursday afternoon.

The first incident happened on the ramp onto eastbound U.S. 30 from Goshen Road. The semi could be seen off the ramp in the grass off the ramp and U.S. 30.

Moments later, another semi tipped off the ramp to U.S. 30 westbound. The driver of that semi told police he was staring at the other overturned semi and lost control of his rig, an officer at the scene told WANE 15.

A semi tipped off the on-ramp onto U.S. 30 eastbound in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

A westbound tractor trailer is shown tipped off U.S. 30 on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Traffic around the area was slowed, with both directions down to one lane. Crews said it would take some time to clean up the wreckage.

The driver of the first semi was hospitalized, police said.