Trailers were stolen from the St. Vincent Scout Lodge on Auburn Road on Sept. 7, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week.

The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday.

The lodge said the thieves used a stolen white Ford pickup and a dark-colored, two toned Dodge Ram with running boards to swipe the trailers. The trailers were pulled south of Auburn Road and west on Wallen Road.

Security footage caught the heist, the lodge said.

Fort Wayne Police are currently investigating.

The lodge said it uses the trailers for its concession stands each year “and we would really like them back.”

The trailers are white with some red markings, and 14 and 10 feet in length, the lodge said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Fort Wayne Police at 427-1222.