2 pets killed in Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire broke out at a home southwest of downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday morning, and two pets died.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 9:20 a.m. to a home at 1907 Hale Ave., just off Brooklyn Avenue near Taylor Street.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from a second floor window, and entered the home to find a small fire on the first floor, a report said. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 16 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two family pets were killed, the report said.

The home sustained minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage, the report said.