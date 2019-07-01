1 man, 1 boy sent to hospital after crash on I-69

A crash on I-69 sent two people, including an 11-year-old boy, to the hospital.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people including an 11-year-old boy were sent to the hospital for injuries sustained during a crash on I-69 Sunday afternoon.

DeKalb County Sheriffs responded to the northbound lane of I-69 near the 322 mile-marker on reports of crash just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to sheriffs, the driver of the car went off of the left shoulder of the road for unknown reasons. The driver then over-corrected when trying to maneuver back onto the road the vehicle spun out across both lanes of traffic. The vehicle then went off of the right should of the road and hit a natural embankment, causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof and slide into the right-hand lane.

Both the driver, 59-year-old Jeffery Nartker, and the passenger, an 11-year-old boy, were transported to Parkview North for treatment. The severity of their injuries was not specified.

Assisting the DeKalb County Sheriffs were the Auburn Fire Department, DeKalb County EMS and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.