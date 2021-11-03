2 people, dog escape large house fire in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people and a dog escaped a house fire Wednesday evening that left extensive damage to the home.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, around 7:40 p.m. crews were sent to the 1900 block of 3rd Street on reports of a house fire.

Responding crews found large flames coming from the home, and two people and a dog that had escaped before they arrived. No one else was found inside the home.

The two people were treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.